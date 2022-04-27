Bank of America's economists are forecasting that the Federal Reserve will boost the federal funds rate by 50 basis points for three straight meetings, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said Wednesday in an interview on Fox Business.

"The Fed knows they've got a job to to do tackle inflation and the question is: what happens on the other side of that?" he said. The bank's strategists/economists don't expect the unusually rapid rate of hikes leading to a U.S. recession.

"But that doesn't mean it will be perfectly — you know, aligned to inflation coming to check," Moynihan added.

Bank of America (BAC) expects 2022 U.S. economic growth at 3%+, and next year's to be just under 2%, "which would be under the long-term trend."

Still, geopolitical risk adds to the uncertainty. "Food issues, Europe growth issues, China issues... That all could impact the ability for the U.S. to keep growing," he said. "But the U.S. is the place to be right now."

With the Fed poised for a rapid tightening cycle, Bank of America (BAC) stands to benefit from the higher rates. For example, its net interest margin with was running at 2.5% has run down to somewhere ~1.6%-1.7%. "So when rates rise, we get that back," he said. (That number stood at 1.69% at Q1 2022.) Bank of America (BAC) stock is up 0.3% in midday trading.

One reason that the company is optimistic about the strength of the U.S. economy is that consumers have more cash at the beginning of this tightening cycle than they did when the Fed started raising rates in the previous cycle, Moynihan explained.

"A person who had $1,000 to $2,000 average balance in their account pre-pandemic is now sitting with $7,000 in their account," he said. "A person who had $3,000 to $5,000 is now sitting with $13,000 in their account.

In addition, consumers have the capacity to borrow as home equity has risen dramatically. And their credit card balances are still down 20%, he added, "meaning they have the capacity to borrow that."

The BofA forecast of three straight 50-bp rate hikes would bring the interest rate to 1.75%-2.00% after the July meeting. The market appears to be expecting a 75-bp hike in the mix as the CME FedWatch Tool puts a 68.8% probability on the rate reaching 2.0%-2.25% at the July 27 meeting.

Note that the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee decides on where to set its fed funds rate target range, now at 0.25%-0.5%, on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week said FOMC 50-bp rate hikes are "on the table," particularly for the May meeting.