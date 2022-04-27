Trump SPAC Digital World gains amid tweet from Elon Musk
Apr. 27, 2022
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media platform public, jumped 19% amid a tweet earlier from Musk highlighting Truth Social as No. 1 in Apple's app store.
- "Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk, who is set to be come the owner of Twitter (TWTR) when his $44 billion deal for the company closes, tweeted earlier. The tweet includes a shot showing Truth Social is top free app, above Twitter No. 2 and TikTok No. 5.
- Shares of DWAC gained for a second day in a row after Trump on Monday said he wouldn't go on Twitter (TWTR) even if Musk invited him back on the platform and as he said he planned to post on Truth Social soon. The share gains reversed a 13% decline on Monday after the Twitter deal with Musk was announced.
- Truth Social was also listed as the No. 1 app in Apple's App store on Tuesday after it originally held the same spot when Truth Social launched in late February. Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.
Shares of DWAC have been weak in recent weeks following the disclosure that Musk had taken a large stake in Twitter. DWAC investors are concerned about increased competition from a Twitter run by Musk, who has argued that his bid for TWTR is really about free speech.
