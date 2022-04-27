Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has revealed its latest exchange traded fund to the marketplace, the Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT). EVMT intends to offer exposure to the commodities that are widely used in the production of electric vehicles.

Some such commodities are aluminum, cobalt, copper, iron ore, nickel, and zinc.

EVMT is positioned to take advantage of the electric vehicle market, and it plans to offer investors a vessel to capitalize on the growing demand. Electric vehicle requests have exploded as President Biden's executive order set a goal for EV’s to comprise of 50% of the cars and trucks sold in the United States by 2030.

The actively managed ETF is attached with a 0.59% expense ratio as well.

Jason Bloom, Head of Fixed Income and Alternatives ETF Strategy at Invesco stated: "EVMT will be the first commodities fund to offer exposure to an electric vehicle theme, as well as the only ETF that considers metals necessary for whole car production, rather than a focus on battery production."

"By considering the whole car production through a commodities lens, the composition of EVMT focuses on the full opportunity, which affects the weightings of the included metals."

Moreover, lithium battery technology is critical to the operation of electric vehicles, and the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) has stumbled to an eleven-month trading low.