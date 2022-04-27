Components maker Ostin Technology stock rockets 618% following $13.5M US IPO

Electronic display components maker Ostin Technology Group (OST) saw its shares soar 618% following the company’s $13.5M initial public offering.

Ostin shares opened at $10.10 after being priced at $4 per share. The stock hit a high of $28.73 in late morning trading, up 618% from its IPO price.

Shares recently changed hands at $23, up 475%, at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET.

Ostin priced 3.38M ordinary shares at $4 per share, raising $13.5M. Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 506K additional shares at the public price. Prime Number Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, Ostin is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The company’s products are used in consumer electronics, outside LCD screens and automotive displays.

