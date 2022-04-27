Medical Properties Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
- Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.47 (+11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $410.74M (+13.2% Y/Y).
-
Analyst ratings:
Deutsche Bank cuts PT to $20 from $25 and maintains hold rating.
Jefferies downgraded the health care REIT to Hold from Buy. Analyst has lowered his FFO estimates on the basis of lower net acquisition volumes as well as a rising interest rate environment.
Hedgeye added Medical Properties Trust as a new best short idea stating that the company's core business is "deteriorating and grossly overvalued in a base case scenario."
The company has been reporting FFO in-line or beating estimates over the past seven quarters.
The company topped its Q4 earnings on strong tenant performance. The company expects $1.81 to $1.85 per diluted share for NFFO against consensus of $1.87.
- Over the last 2 years, MPW has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
The SA Quant rating is hold, while Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
MPW's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.69 ranks 6th among health care REIT stocks.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.