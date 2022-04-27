Mitek Systems Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETMITKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mitek Systems (MITK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.02M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MITK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.