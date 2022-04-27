ResMed Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETRMDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ResMed (RMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $900.03M (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.