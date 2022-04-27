SM Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETSMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SM Energy (SM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+3960.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $765.23M (+72.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.