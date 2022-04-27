Celanese Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETCEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Celanese (CE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.51 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (+26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.