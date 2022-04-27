NCR dips after price target cut at Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital on Q1 earnings miss and guidance cut
Apr. 27, 2022 12:17 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) slips more than 24% after price target cut at Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital following Q1 earnings miss and guidance cut.
- Q1 results were negatively impacted by another virus wave disruption, Russia-Ukraine war and dramatic cost inflation.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring lowered the firm's price target to $40 from $61 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares despite the results were "disappointing," he believes the details weren't as bad as the headline guide down implies "when you peel back the layers of the report."
- He sees management's ongoing strategic review as the most likely path to unlocking shareholder value.
- RBC Capital lowered price target on the stock to $44 per share from $54.
- Since the start of 2022, the stock has lost ~28%.