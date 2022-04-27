OneMain Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.22 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.