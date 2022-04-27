Portland General Electric Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:18 PM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-18.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $609.85M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, POR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.