Emergent Biosolutions Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETEBSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-92.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $284.12M (-17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.