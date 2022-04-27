Schneider National Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:19 PM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+74.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (+27.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNDR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.