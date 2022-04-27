F5 Networks slumps as outlook drags on software maker's shares
Apr. 27, 2022 12:23 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)SP500By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw its shares plunge more than 13%, Wednesday, as investors took out their ire against the infrastructure software company following its disappointing business outlook.
- On Tuesday, F5 (FFIV) said that due to supply chain issues, it now expects its third-quarter sales to be in a range of $660 million to $680 million, while analysts had earlier forecast the company's revenue to hit $693. million.
- F5 (FFIV) didn't give much hope that things would get much better later in the year, as it forecast full-year revenue to rise between 1.5% and 4% from 2021. That would put F5's (FFIV) sales between $2.64 billion and $2.7 billion, while analysts had forecast revenue of $2.76 billion.
- With its stock price tanking, F5 (FFIV) shares were the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 (SP500) on Wednesday.
- F5's (FFIV) outlook, and resulting share-price drop, took much of the shine off of the company's upbeat second-quarter earnings report.