Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) said Wednesday it invested in two projects to convert landfill gas from two North Carolina landfills into renewable natural gas; financial details were not disclosed.

Duke (DUK) said the landfill projects are projected to produce a combined 1M dth/year of renewable natural gas, equivalent to the average annual natural gas usage of nearly 17K North Carolina residential customers.

The projects are being developed by Evensol LLC, while Energyneering Solutions LLC will build and operate the facilities.

The company said both landfill projects are under construction and expected to be operational in Q4 2022.

Duke Energy (DUK) said earlier this week that it increased its renewable energy capacity by 20% in 2021.