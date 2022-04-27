Mednax Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:22 PM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.29M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.