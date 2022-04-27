Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:23 PM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+64.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $512.08M (+112.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PTEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.