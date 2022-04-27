Silicom Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:23 PM ETSilicom Ltd. (SILC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.9M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SILC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.