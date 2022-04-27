Patrick Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:23 PM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Patrick (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.81 (+37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+38.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PATK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.