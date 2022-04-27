Teleflex Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:24 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $631.89M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.