Carpenter Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:24 PM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.67M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.