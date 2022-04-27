Lincoln Electric Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:24 PM ETLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.5M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.