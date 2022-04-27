Bio-Rad Labs Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETBIOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bio-Rad Labs (BIO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.11 (-40.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $678M (-6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.