Opera Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:25 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (-150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.05M (+30.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OPRA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.