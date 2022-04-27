1-800 FLOWERS.COM FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:25 PM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 vs. $0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.08M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLWS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.