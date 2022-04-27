Axos Financial FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ET By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.9M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.