Sonic Automotive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:26 PM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+492.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.7B (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.