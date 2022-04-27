Icon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:26 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.69 (+30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (+120.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.