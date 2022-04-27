Strategic Education Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:27 PM ETStrategic Education, Inc. (STRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.05M (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STRA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.