Option Care Health Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:27 PM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 vs. -$0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $839.45M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OPCH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.