Hess Q1 results - earnings beat and story in tact

Hess (HES) reported earnings ahead of the US market open Wednesday, beating earnings forecasts, while lifting resource estimates and flagging weather and price challenges in the US onshore. At $65 oil, the Company expects to grow annual free cash flows by 25% annually through 2026, to $3.0b per year:

Earnings - Hess (HES) generated $1.30 in EPS during the quarter, against expectations of $1.12.

Resource - three additional discoveries in Guyana lifted recoverable resource estimates to 11.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up from prior estimates of 10.0b barrels.

Weather - storms in North Dakota impacted production, and the company now estimates that Q2 Bakken volumes will come in between 140-145kboe/d, down from 152kboe/d in Q1.

Cost - In the US onshore, the company is seeing low-single-digit service cost inflation; however, the company is sticking to its budget for Bakken capital spend in 2022.

Hess (HES) is a unique story, with significant exposure to one of the world's largest, developing basins in Guyana. The Guyana side of the story continues to improve, with incremental exploration and project delivery successes. While Q1 results showed some headwinds in the US onshore, institutional investors are likely to look through transitory challenges and focus on long-term cash flow from Guyana.