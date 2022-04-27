Pegasystems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETPegasystems Inc. (PEGA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $363.95M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEGA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.