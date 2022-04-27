West Fraser Timber Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETWFGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- West Fraser Timber (WFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.07B (+31.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.