Mohawk Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.91 (-16.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.85B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MHK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.