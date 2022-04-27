CalAmpF Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:45 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-121.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.44M (-16.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.