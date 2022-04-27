Shyft Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:30 PM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Shyft (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-122.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.92M (-4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHYF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.