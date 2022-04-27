Kirby Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:30 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+550.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.68M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KEX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.