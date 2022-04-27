EMCOR Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:32 PM ETEMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- EMCOR (NYSE:EME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.