First BanCorp. Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:32 PM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.55M (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FBP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.