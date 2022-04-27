Webster Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:32 PM ETWebster Financial Corporation (WBS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.64M (+59.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.