Singapore edtech provider Genius Group stock jumps 19%

Singapore edtech provider Genius Group (GNS) saw its shares jump 19% in midday trading Wednesday.

The stock opened at $5.95 and hit a session high of $7.13, up 19%, around noon. Shares recently changed hands at $6.62, up 14%, at approximately 12:10 a.m. ET.

Genius Group shares have been highly volatile since they debuted on April 12, soaring to close 421% higher than their initial public offering price of $6 per share. The company offered 3.3M shares, raising around $22.6M.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $36.75 on April 12 and a 52-week low of $5.54 on April 25.

Based in Singapore, Genius Group offers remote and in-person educational services for children and adults. Earlier this week, the company announced it had appointed Brad Warkins as its new chief operating officer.

