Applied Industrial Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:36 PM ETApplied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $922.46M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AIT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.