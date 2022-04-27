FTI Consulting Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:36 PM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (-23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $702.83M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FCN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.