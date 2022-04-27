Will Southern Co stage another earnings beat in Q1?

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Apr. 28, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.91 (-7.1% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $5.9B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 downward revision.

Investors will look out for updates on SO's Vogtle nuclear project in Georgia. Commentary on demand from industrial customers will also be of interest.

KeyBanc recently downgraded SO to Sector Weight. H2 is expected to be a busy period for SO as it works to complete Vogtle Unit 3 and file a GRC by mid-year, while the Nov. election in Georgia holds many uncertainties.

SO stock slipped after the firm reported Q4 earnings. Revenue rose 13% due to higher fuel costs and COVID-19's impact on energy sales in 2020. SO issued the following outlook for retail electricity sales:

SO said its Vogtle nuclear project was delayed again as the Unit 3 reactor will not go into service for another year and Unit 4 will likely not be complete until 2023-end. The project is ~7 years behind schedule.

The Biden administration launched a $6B program to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing. The only nuclear plant now under construction in the U.S. in SO's Vogtle plant.

In a bullish analysis, SA contributor Leo Nelissen said SO is creating value through a healthy balance sheet and growing dividends, despite accelerating investments and high debt.

SO this month raised its quarterly dividend by 3%.

SO stock, which gained 8.9% YTD, has overperformed the S&P 500 Utilities index in the last 1 year.