All eyes on Caterpillar Q1 results amid supply chain challenges

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.60 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.49B (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Baird noted that U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT) is expected to report higher first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand as its customers from the mining and oil and gas industry are set to replace their aging equipment amid high inflationary environment.

On April 8, Baird maintained its Outperform rating on CAT due to favorable direct exposure to commodity extraction customers likely to disproportionately benefit from the current inflationary environment.

The firm believes that Caterpillar (CAT) is better positioned than SMID-cap peers to navigate supply chain challenges. Q4 posted the strongest pricing in a decade despite elongated backlogs and this suggests further acceleration in Q1.

However, in April, Deutsche Bank said it is "nervous about a potential Q1 miss (consensus looks aggressive) but investors want to own commodity exposure." The firm had reiterated its Buy rating on CAT and raised its price target to $250 from $242. Deutsche Bank expects Caterpillar (CAT) will post stronger Y/Y sales in Q1.

The company's stock declined -5.19% on Jan. 28, the day it reported its Q4 results, despite beating analysts' estimates. CAT beat estimates for Non-GAAP EPS and revenues on strong demand for its heavy machinery and construction equipment, but higher manufacturing costs hit margins in the quarter.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (assumed as Feb. 24) to April 26, CAT price return has been +13.87%, Deere +11.38%, compared to -2.43% for SP500TR.

In March, it was reported that Caterpillar (CAT) continued to use Russia as a supply chain route, even after the company said it had suspended business with the country.

The same month, Caterpillar (CAT) was upgraded by Jefferies to Buy from Hold with a $260 price target, up from $215, saying the stock has historically been a strong hedge to commodity and general inflation.