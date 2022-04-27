Stablecoins, or digital assets pegged to the value of a more "stable" asset, should fall under a common standard given their lack of interoperability, according to a statement from Michael Hsu, chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ("OCC").

"To ensure that stablecoins are open and inclusive, I believe a standard setting initiative similar to that undertaken by IETF [Internet Engineering Task Force] and W3C [World Wide Web Consortium] needs to be established, with representatives not just from crypto/Web3 firms, but also including academics and government," Hsu said Wednesday.

In turn, the OCC, which had already engaged with exploring legislation for stablecoin issuers, wants to collaborate with other government agencies like the National Institute of Standards and Technology on the matter.

Treasury Undersecretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang in mid-February said that there's a risk that stablecoins are not necessarily backed dollar-for-dollar. A relatively recent example of this is when Tether (USDT-USD), which is tied to the value of the U.S. dollar, jumped over $1 on some cryptocurrency exchanges.

Top three largest stablecoins by market cap are: Tether (USDT-USD) ($83.2B), USD Coin (USDC-USD) ($49.53B) and TerraUSD (UST-USD) ($18.43B).

In February, the New York Federal Reserve made a case against stablecoins.