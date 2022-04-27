W.W. Grainger Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:48 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.12 (+36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GWW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.