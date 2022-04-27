Avantor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVTR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.