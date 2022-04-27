Perficient Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:49 PM ETPerficient, Inc. (PRFT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $219.66M (+29.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.